Cornerback Xavier Rhodes among Vikings’ inactives against the Bears

By Judd Zulgad | @1500ESPNJudd December 30, 2018 2:04 pm

MINNEAPOLIS — Xavier Rhodes is among the Vikings’ inactives for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The veteran cornerback injured his groin in the Vikings’ victory last Sunday in Detroit and was listed as questionable for the Bears game. The Vikings will be in the playoffs if they beat the Bears, or if Philadelphia loses at Washington, but Minnesota will miss the postseason with a loss to Chicago and an Eagles victory.

Rhodes attempted to test his injury before Sunday’s game but it did not go as well as hoped. The Vikings will start Trae Waynes and rookie Holton Hill at corner.

The Vikings also will be without linebacker Eric Kendricks for the second consecutive game because of a hamstring injury. Kendricks was declared out for the Bears game on Friday.

