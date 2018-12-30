Cornerback Xavier Rhodes among Vikings’ inactives against the Bears

MINNEAPOLIS — Xavier Rhodes is among the Vikings’ inactives for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The veteran cornerback injured his groin in the Vikings’ victory last Sunday in Detroit and was listed as questionable for the Bears game. The Vikings will be in the playoffs if they beat the Bears, or if Philadelphia loses at Washington, but Minnesota will miss the postseason with a loss to Chicago and an Eagles victory.

Rhodes attempted to test his injury before Sunday’s game but it did not go as well as hoped. The Vikings will start Trae Waynes and rookie Holton Hill at corner.

#Vikings CB Xavier Rhodes, listed as questionable with a groin injury, went though a pregame workout under the close watch of coaches and head athletic trainer Eric Sugarman. This didn’t look great, but he just walked off the field smiling. pic.twitter.com/mxLQOEg8fr — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 30, 2018

The Vikings also will be without linebacker Eric Kendricks for the second consecutive game because of a hamstring injury. Kendricks was declared out for the Bears game on Friday.