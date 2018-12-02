Zimmer calls Packers firing McCarthy ‘a mistake’

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has gone to battle many times with Mike McCarthy and the Green Bay Packers. He found out just minutes after the Vikings’ loss in New England that his long-time foe had been let go following a 20-17 defeat at the hands of the lowly Arizona Cardinals.

“I think it’s a sad deal,” Zimmer said. “Mike McCarthy is a good football coach. I think it’s a mistake. Just one man’s opinion.”

The Packers essentially ended any chance to make the postseason, dropping to 4-7-1 with Sunday’s loss. Green Bay was defeated by the Vikings last week and tied Zimmer’s team at Lambeau Field in Week 2.

Joe Philbin will take over as interim head coach. McCarthy had been in charge of the Packers since 2006.