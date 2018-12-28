Zulgad: Bank on this: Wiggins appears content to count his money

MINNEAPOLIS — Andrew Wiggins began Friday evening by forgetting to put on his game jersey underneath his warmups and thus nearly missed being on the floor for the opening tip in the Timberwolves’ 123-120 loss to the Atlanta Hawks at Target Center.

Wiggins finished his night by missing the second of two free-throws in overtime — one that would have tied the score at 121 — and then saw rookie Josh Okogie get the call from coach Tom Thibodeau to take a last-second shot attempt that could have tied the score.

This was a brutal team loss for the Wolves, who rallied from 22 down in the first half to take a nine-point lead, but the defeat also served as another reminder that Wiggins is never going to come close to living up to expectations.

It’s bad enough that Wiggins, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 draft by Cleveland, was the prize return in the Kevin Love trade. But his failures and inconsistencies become worse when you consider that he’s in the first season of a five-year, $148 million max contract that is going to be next to impossible to unload.

Wiggins finished Friday with 16 points, six rebounds and two assists in 40 minutes, 52 seconds. He made 5-of-14 shots from the field, including 1-of-3 three-pointers, and hit only 5-of-12 free throws as the Wolves missed 17-of-38 from the line, shooting 55 percent. Wiggins also was the only Wolves’ starter to register a minus — he was a minus-7 — in the plus-minus rating.

A post-Christmas sellout crowd of 18,978 fans in Target Center directed some well-deserved boos at Wiggins after his misses from the line. His reaction to those fans might have been the most emotion and effort he provided all night. “That’s fans for you,” he said. “We’ve got some s—– fans and we’ve got some good fans. That’s just how it works.”

Wiggins might want to look in mirror before taking shots at those in the crowd. Wiggins’ defenders will point out that he is still only 23 years old, but that doesn’t matter at this point. He’s in his fifth NBA season and entered Friday with a career-low 40.2 shooting percentage from the field.

There are times when Wiggins looks as if he’s starting to get it — and he certainly has the ability to apply himself when he chooses — but there are far too many games like Friday’s when Wiggins appears perfectly content to disappear.

Remember, when Wolves owner Glen Taylor said he wanted to talk to Wiggins before signing him to the max contract so he could look him in the eye and make sure he was committed to being the best player possible? Of course, who wouldn’t promise his boss that he was going to try his best in order to get a contract that nears $150 million in value and is guaranteed?

The only problem was Taylor clearly heard what he wanted to hear that day because there were warning signs that Wiggins was never going to be all in on a nightly basis. The first sign came during Wiggins’ rookie year when he had a big performance against the Cavaliers and afterward called it a “motivation game” because the Cavs had traded him.

Wiggins hasn’t changed a bit since that day. If he’s motivated the Wolves are going to get his best and most nights he doesn’t really seem to give a damn. The fact Wiggins forgot to put his jersey on would have been funny, except for the fact it was just another sign of what seems to be an indifference to a job that earns him millions of dollars.

“I must have forgot,” said Wiggins, who was nearly replaced by Okogie in the starting lineup before a jersey was rushed out to him by a team staff member. “Usually I put it on when I go warmup, but I must have forgot it.”

Just as Wiggins forgot to show up at Target Center for a loss to a bad Hawks team that is sure to come back and bite the Wolves, who can’t afford any such setbacks after a 4-9 start.

Asked if he was frustrated following the defeat, an oblivious Wiggins sounded like a guy who would sleep well on Friday. “I’m not frustrated,” he said. “I don’t really get too worked up. We have our next game in a couple of days, so I’ve just got to get some extra shots up, get some free throws up and I’ll be back to normal. I’ve been shooting good this year. It will be good.”

As for the Wolves and those who pay good money to see Wiggins? Andrew doesn’t appear to be overly concerned about you. He’s simply laughing all the way to the bank.