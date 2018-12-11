Zulgad: Is Devan Dubnyk’s slide now a thing of the past?

ST. PAUL — The Wild held a 1-0 lead over the Montreal Canadiens after one period on Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center before coming out flat to open the second.

The Canadiens took advantage with a few excellent scoring chances, outshooting Minnesota 8-1 in the opening 10 minutes of the period. First-line left winger Jonathan Drouin had one of the better opportunities but was stopped by Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk on the doorstep.

Dubnyk has made this type of save countless times during his five seasons with the Wild, but this one might have carried a bit of extra meaning given how things have gone for him of late. It would be premature to declare Dubnyk’s monthlong slump over, but he definitely made progress in the Wild’s 7-1 victory over Montreal.

It wasn’t just Dubnyk who needed a game like this — the Wild had gone 3-7 in their past 10 games and entered Tuesday three points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference — but he was near the top of the list of individuals who needed to feel good about their performance.

This was especially true after Dubnyk’s brutal start in the Wild’s 7-2 loss on Friday night in Edmonton. The veteran gave up three goals on only six shots before being lifted for Alex Stalock after 8 minutes, 42 seconds of play.

“I’m really happy for him,” Boudreau said after watching Dubnyk stop 29 of 30 shots. “I could tell he was looking much better and probably feeling a lot more confident after that first shot in the first period when he smothered it. It stuck to him and didn’t bounce off. That made me feel a lot more comfortable.”

The Wild might have won by six goals but Dubnyk’s teammates showed their continued confidence in him by awarding him the hero of the game hat.

“I think they all really like him and they care about him, and they know he’s gone through a little bit of a rough stretch here,” Boudreau said. “They knew he played well and they wanted to reward him. I thought it was the right thing to do.”

The feeling here has been that Stalock should see more playing time in order to keep Dubnyk fresh, but that wasn’t an issue on Friday. Stalock had played the night before in a 2-0 loss in Calgary, so this was Dubnyk’s game to start and he came nowhere close to finishing it.

Boudreau has long made it clear that Dubnyk is his No. 1 goalie and he’s going to let him play himself out of slumps. But after Friday’s loss, Boudreau did not try to hide the fact he was worried. “To say you’re not concerned would be just sitting here and lying to you,” Boudreau said at the time. “We’re concerned, but I’m concerned about a lot of guys on this team right now. He’s not the only one.”

What’s odd is Boudreau hasn’t ordinarily had to be overly concerned about Dubnyk.

This much is certain: If the Wild are going to make a seventh consecutive playoff appearance, Dubnyk is going to have to regain the form he showed early in the season when he singlehandedly kept his team in some games. Dunbyk was 8-3-2 with a 2.13 goals-against average and .933 save percentage to begin the year.

Dubnyk’s performance began to decline after he took a hit in the head in a collision with Washington’s Tom Wilson in a 5-2 loss on Nov. 13 against Washington at Xcel Energy Center. Dubnyk did not miss any time after that hit, but he went 2-6 with a 3.92 goals-against average and .857 save percentage in the following nine games.

This included a no-decision against Ottawa on Nov. 21 at the X when Dubnyk was lifted after surrendering a three-goal lead in the third period. The Wild rallied with two late goals for a 6-4 victory with Stalock between the pipes. Dubnyk also was in goal on Nov. 27 against Arizona at Xcel Energy Center, when the Coyotes came back from a 3-1 deficit after two periods to score three goals in the third for a 4-3 victory.

Dubnyk was not solely at fault in either case, but he also wasn’t part of the solution in what should have been comfortable home victories.

The Wild and Dubnyk left no doubt about who would win on Tuesday night. Nino Niederreiter’s first-period tip-in was followed by second-period goals from Matt Dumba, Charlie Coyle, Eric Staal and Jared Spurgeon. Dumba and Zach Parise added goals in the third as Canadiens backup Antti Niemi was finally lifted for Carey Price. The Wild went 4-for-4 on the power play and scored on seven of their 33 shots.

Dubnyk didn’t have to be spectacular but he was solid.

With the Wild up 6-0 early in the third period, he made a nice sliding save on a backhand shot from Max Domi on a breakaway. The Canadiens finally scored when Jeff Petry’s slapshot beat Dubnyk to the glove side at 2:41 of the third. If the goal bothered Dubnyk it didn’t show.

“I’ve had to talk about it every day but I say it over and over, ‘You stick to what you’re doing, trust that it works and find if there’s something that’s not allowing you to be sharp or whatever it is,'” Dubnyk said. “If it’s something small, if it’s something big, just find it. But trust that if you stick with it and you work at it that it’s going to get back to what it’s supposed to be.”

Whether Dubnyk is back to where he needs to be is debatable, but he certainly took a positive step on Tuesday.