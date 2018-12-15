Zulgad: Unlikely pugilist can’t save day for Wild; Dumba also lost in defeat

ST. PAUL — Ryan Suter entered Saturday having played in 480 games in six-plus seasons since signing a 13-year, $98 million contract with the Minnesota Wild. The defenseman had 41 goals and 240 assists in that time. He had logged countless minutes on the ice and accumulated 222 penalty minutes.

What Suter did not have was a fighting major on his Wild resume.

In fact, the last time Suter had gotten into a fight was 10 years ago when he was playing for the Nashville Predators. That came against Marian Hossa on Feb. 18, 2009, when Hossa was playing for the Detroit Red Wings and marked only the second brawl of Suter’s career.

Suter added fight No. 3 on Saturday afternoon when he got into it with Calgary’s Sam Bennett during the first period of Minnesota’s 2-1 loss to the Flames at Xcel Energy Center. The fact there was a third fight in the period did not come as a surprise but the fact it involved Suter was, well, unexpected.

“Yeah, a little bit,” Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk said when asked if he was surprised to see Suter drop the gloves. “Sutes is a big, strong boy but we like to have him on the ice. He played 30 minutes tonight after sitting five-plus in the box. So that’s a lot of minutes. Like I said, he can handle himself, but we’ll take him on the ice instead.”

It was clear to the players on the ice that things could get nasty early when Wild and Flames players began exchanging words during the warmups. “That’s old time hockey,” Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said. “Good stuff.”

The animosity came as a result of the Flames’ 2-0 victory over the Wild on Dec. 6 in Calgary. In the third period of that game, Flames defenseman Mark Giordano put a knee-on-knee hit on Mikko Koivu that resulted in a two-game suspension for the Calgary captain and sidelined the Wild captain. Koivu missed a fourth consecutive game Saturday but might return for Tuesday’s game against San Jose.

In the final minute of that game, Wild defenseman Matt Dumba delivered a crushing open-ice blow to Flames center Mikael Backlund that the NHL ruled legal but some with Calgary thought was too high. This included Flames forward Ryan Lomberg, who hopped the boards shortly after Dumba’s hit and went right at him with no intention to get involved in the play.

Lomberg received an automatic one-game suspension that is given for getting an instigator penalty in the late stages of a game and also had another game added because of his actions. Calgary coach Bill Peters also received an automatic $10,000 fine because of what Lomberg did.

Backlund has been in the NHL’s concussion protocol since taking the hit and did not play Saturday.

Put all that together and someone was bound to be in a surly mood when they arrived at the X on Saturday morning for the early start. Turns out it was the Flames. Only 40 seconds after the opening faceoff, Matthew Tkachuk went after Dumba. That took care of one problem.

Wild fourth-line winger Matt Hendricks then fought Giordano with 1:57 left in the second period in what was a minor bout at best. Giordano had expressed remorse for his hit on Koivu, but even in the new and kinder NHL that isn’t good enough. Business had to be settled, or something like that.

“I was surprised by that because I don’t think we went out (with) everybody charging at Giordano right off the bat,” Boudreau said when asked about Calgary being the aggressor early on. “They initiated and then we sort of reacted to it. … I didn’t know how it was going to play out (at) the start. I didn’t say anything. Players talk and I guess they had some ideas what was going to happen and it happened.”

Said Hendricks: “They didn’t like Dumba’s hit and it was known right from the get go. I don’t think we were happy with our game in Calgary, either. It was a battle game tonight for sure. It was a little bit old school, you could hear it in warmups, a lot of verbal stuff getting thrown around. That was a good hockey game.”

What was surprising was the third fight. Bennett and Wild winger Nino Niederreiter exchanged shoves and Bennett gave Niederreiter a few slashes in the Minnesota zone as the whistle blew. It appeared they might get into it but then Bennett turned his attention to Dumba, Suter gave Bennett a cross-check and away they went.

Suter, who was unavailable to comment after the game, seemed to get the worst of the fight as he appeared to end up with bloody nose.

What was odd was that was the last time we saw Dumba on the ice Saturday. Boudreau did not provide any specifics afterward, saying he had not talked to the doctors or athletic trainer, but something is wrong with Dumba and it’s uncertain if he might miss any time or how long he might be out.

The Wild won’t practice Sunday but so there likely will be no official word on Dumba’s status until Monday. First-line winger Jason Zucker also sat out Saturday because of an illness.

Dumba’s absence meant the Wild spent two periods playing with five defensemen. The 33-year-old Suter, whose average ice time of 25 minutes, 39 seconds this season is his lowest since the 2010-11 season, played 29:49. Jared Spurgeon played 29:20, Jonas Brodin played 22:32, Greg Pateryn played 19:19 and Nick Seeler played 13:27.

If Dumba isn’t going to miss much time, the Wild could put extra defenseman Nate Prosser in for the San Jose game, or Minnesota could recall a defenseman from Iowa of the AHL if Dumba is going to be out for an extended period. The latter scenario would be a blow for the Wild considering Dumba entered Saturday leading all NHL defensemen with 12 goals.

The Wild, who got their goal from Jordan Greenway in the second period to tie the score at 1-1, lost on Tkachuk’s goal at 8:45 of the third that beat goalie Devan Dubnyk and came as the result of a bad turnover from the too-often-struggling Joel Eriksson Ek.

“I thought we played pretty well,” Boudreau said. “It was a good hockey game. It was just who was going to get the better opportunity in the third period? Once they did, they played pretty well defensively and (Calgary goalie David) Rittich made a great save on (Charlie) Coyle (in the third period). In games like that you’re probably not getting to get an awful lot of chances each way. That’s what happens.”

The Wild, who had their two-game winning streak ended, will forget this loss. What they won’t forget is what might have been Suter’s first and last fight in a Wild jersey.

“That doesn’t happen very often, and I don’t like it when he fights because it takes him five minutes out of the game,” Boudreau said. “He shouldn’t have to fight either with what he’s done in this league.”

Added Dubnyk: “That’s not going to be our game all the time, but it’s good when you see guys standing up for one another, standing up for themselves. We don’t have a bunch of fighters in here but we’ve got a lot of guys that can take care of themselves and you saw that. Once in a while there’s nothing wrong with that. I felt it kind of banded us together for having to battle with not a lot of bodies. It just kind of felt like that kind of a game, even though there wasn’t much more of it going forward. But I thought it was good to see.”