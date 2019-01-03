LISTEN NOW

Best and Worst of the Nelson Cruz signing, and what’s next? with Jake Depue

The Twins officially signed Nelson Cruz and DFA’d Aaron Slegers on Thursday. Derek Wetmore and Jake Depue analyze the move, the best and worst outcomes, Derek Falvey “The Economist.”

-Nelson Cruz, Professional Leader
-Which players will see the most impact on the Minnesota Twins’ roster?
-Are you worried about a decline in performance?
-How is Cruz the ageless wonder?
-How many home runs will Cruz hit in 2019?
-Are the Twins favoring power over on-base skills with this winter?
-What’s next for the offseason to be deemed a success?

