Dubnyk named Wild’s lone representative for All-Star Game

Devan Dubnyk has had an up-and-down season for the Wild, but that didn’t stop the goalie from being named his team’s lone representative for the All-Star Game on Jan. 26 in San Jose.

Dubnyk, who becomes the first player in Wild history to be named to three All-Star Games, got off to a strong start, going 8-3-2 with a .933 saves percentage in his first 13 games. But he is 5-11-1 and his saves percentage has dropped to .894 in the 18 games since.

Dubnyk is 13-14-3 with a .912 saves percentage and his 2.62 goals-against average ranks 17th in the NHL. He and Nashville’s Pekka Rinne will be the goaltenders for the Central Division.

Dubnyk also was named to the All-Star Game in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.

There remains a chance Dunbyk won’t be the Wild’s only All-Star.

The NHL has added what it’s calling “The Last Men In” vote. That will allow fans to select four players from a list of 31. The list will have one player from each team — Zach Parise is the choice from the Wild — as determined by the NHL’s Hockey Operations Department. The highest vote-getters by division will be added to their respective All-Star rosters.

Parise leads the Wild with 17 goals, is fourth on the team with 16 assists and second with 33 points. Voting will open at 11 a.m. Thursday and close at 10:59 p.m. on Thursday. Fans can go to NHL.com/Vote.

The All-Star game will continued to be played in the format of a 3-on-3 tournament, as it has been in recent years. The Atlantic and Metropolitan Divisions will play a 20-minute game. The Central and Pacific Divisions will then do the same. The winners will meet in a championship game that also will run for 20 minutes and the winning team will split a $1 million cash prize.