ESPN’s Bobby Marks on the Thibs firing, Wolves coaching staff names, & notes on Stefanski and Twins adding a reliever (ep. 194)

With the news dropping last night about Thibs’ firing it’s only expected we have a Scoop podcast breaking it all down. ESPN’s Bobby Marks joins Doogie to discuss the firing and what the Wolves will have to navigate going forward, including the February 7th trade deadline. Also, a couple names under consideration to join the vacant assistant coaching spot under Saunders. Doogie also has notes on the latest on Kevin Stefanski and the Vikings, the Gophers possibly losing their offensive coordinator, as well as the Twins adding another arm to the bullpen. All that and more on this edition of The Scoop!