Former Twin Brian Dozier will remain in Senior Circuit

Brian Dozier is off the free agent market.

The former Twins second baseman, who was dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers last season at the trade deadline, has agreed to a one-year, $9 million deal with the Washington Nationals, according to ESPN.

Dozier, 31, is hoping for a bounce back season after a disappointing 2018. Dozier entered the season figuring to set himself up for a big payday but that did not come close to happening.

Dozier was hitting .227/.307/.405 with 16 home runs and 52 RBIs in 104 games with the Twins in 2018 before being traded. Dozier hit only .182/.300/.350 with five home runs and 20 RBIs in 47 games with the Dodgers. He wasn’t a factor down the stretch because of his struggles.

Dozier was an All-Star with the Twins in 2015 and won a Gold Glove at second base in 2017. He hit 23 home runs in 2014, 28 in 2015, 42 in 2016 and 34 in 2017.

Originally a shortstop, Dozier was drafted by the Twins in the eighth round of the 2009 MLB draft.