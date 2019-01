Judd and Manny discuss the National Championship game after Clemson’s blowout win over Alabama, and Judd is rejoicing in Nick Saban having a piece of humble pie. Then Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic joins to chat about Ryan Saunders’ upcoming coaching debut with the Timberwolves. Also, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin joins to discuss why the Vikings may be having a tough time filling their open offensive coordinator position.