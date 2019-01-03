It’s so quiet you could hear a pint drop (ep. 124)

The Crafty Rogues are back and recovering from the holidays and have about nine million matches to talk about. The guys quickly run through the Boxing Day action, the weekend action, and the most recent midweek action. We take a look at the upcoming FA Cup games as well as the EFL Cup semifinals taking place. John and Stephen answer your questions. John gets something off his chest in Just Be Cos. Producer Jonathan hops in for the big Football Update and we close the show asking what 2019 will bring and talking about resolutions. All that and much more on this edition of The Crafty Rogues!