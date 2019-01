What role did Lou Nanne play in locking the referees in their room at Met Center? Which referee did Louie call at 3 a.m. because he was so upset with his work in a North Stars game? The former general manager tells the stories and reveals how he stayed out of trouble with the NHL. Nanne also gives his feelings on the Dallas Stars getting a Winter Classic game and Devan Dubnyk being the Wild’s All-Star representative.