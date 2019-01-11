Overrated! Kirk Cousins takes a hit from NFL defensive players in poll

Kirk Cousins finished atop a recent poll conducted by The Athletic, but it’s not a good thing the Vikings quarterback got the most votes.

In a survey of NFL defensive players that received 85 responses from players across 25 teams, Cousins was voted the most overrated quarterback in the NFL. Cousins, who signed a three-year, $84 million free agent deal with the Vikings last March, received 13 percent of the votes.

The Giants’ Eli Manning got 10 percent, while Joe Flacco, Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady, Derek Carr, Andy Dalton, Dak Prescott, Jameis Winston, and Sam Bradford also received multiple votes. There were 63 votes cast, not including “no comments.”

While Cousins was voted the most overrated, Carolina’s Cam Newton was voted the most underrated, getting 14 percent of the votes. Philip Rivers (11 percent) and Alex Smith (8 percent) were runners-up, while Russell Wilson, Mitchell Trubisky, Drew Brees and Lamar Jackson received multiple votes. There were 79 votes cast for most underrated, not including “no comments.”

There also was a question about which backup quarterback should be a starter that got 53 responses. The Eagles’ Nick Foles, no surprise, got 32 percent of the votes. Former Viking Teddy Bridgewater, who spent this past season with New Orleans, was second with 17 percent.