Is P.J. Fleck about to lose his offensive coordinator to West Virginia?

Gophers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca could be on the move.

The 247Sports.afilliate “Eer Sports,” reported Monday that new West Virginia coach Neal Brown is in the process of adding Ciarrocca to his coaching staff. But the Star Tribune reported a source close to the situation said that no decision has been made regarding Ciarrocca.

Ciarrocca has served as the Gophers’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach since P.J. Fleck was hired in 2017. Ciarrocca has worked with Fleck since 2010, when they were at Rutgers. Ciarrocca was offensive coordinator at the time and Fleck was the receivers coach. Fleck hired Ciarrocca to be on his coaching staff when he got the Western Michigan job in 2013.

The Gophers’ averaged 28.9 points per game this season en route to a 7-6 finish that included a 34-10 victory over Georgia Tech in the Quick Lane Bowl. The Gophers went 3-1 in their final four games of the season, scoring 41 points in a victory over Purdue and 37 in a win over Wisconsin in Madison.

The Gophers used two freshmen quarterback this season. Zack Annexstad started the first seven games of the season before suffering an injury. Tanner Morgan, a redshirt, started the final six games.

While it is uncertain if Ciarrocca will depart, Yahoo Sports reported that Gophers defensive line coach Marcus West is set to become defensive coordinator, assistant head coach and defensive line coach at Charlotte.