Report: Gary Kubiak talking to Vikings about position on coaching staff

By Judd Zulgad | @1500ESPNJudd January 14, 2019 11:31 am

Former NFL head coach Gary Kubiak is looking to return to the profession as an assistant and could land in Minnesota, according to NFL Network.

Kubiak, who had been talking about returning as the Denver Broncos’ offensive coordinator before that fell apart, reportedly was in Minnesota on Monday.

The Vikings named Kevin Stefanski as their offensive coordinator last week so it’s unclear what Kubiak’s title might be. Stefanski had been the Vikings’ quarterbacks coach and that position is now open.

