Report: Gary Kubiak talking to Vikings about position on coaching staff

Former NFL head coach Gary Kubiak is looking to return to the profession as an assistant and could land in Minnesota, according to NFL Network.

Another team in play for Gary Kubiak: the #Vikings. Sources tell @mikegarafolo and me Kubiak is in Minnesota, where his son, Klint, was on staff in 2013-14 and worked with new OC Kevin Stefanski. @RapSheet says #Jaguars will interview Kubiak for OC tomorrow. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 14, 2019

Kubiak, who had been talking about returning as the Denver Broncos’ offensive coordinator before that fell apart, reportedly was in Minnesota on Monday.

The Vikings named Kevin Stefanski as their offensive coordinator last week so it’s unclear what Kubiak’s title might be. Stefanski had been the Vikings’ quarterbacks coach and that position is now open.