Report: Stefanski headed back to Cleveland for second interview

Kevin Stefanski’s contract with the Vikings expired on Tuesday, and it appears the long-time assistant is exploring his options.

Stefanski interviewed with the Cleveland Browns last Friday for their head coaching job and, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Stefanski will get a second interview with the Browns.

Kevin Stefanski was spotted heading back to Cleveland today, and sources say it’s for a second interview with the #Browns. They interviewed him last week for their head coaching job. He's still a leading candidate for #Vikings OC job, too, but his contract is up. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 8, 2019

As Pelissero notes, Stefanski remains a leading candidate to become the Vikings’ offensive coordinator. He finished the year in that role after replacing the fired John DeFilippo for the final three games of the regular season.

Stefanski was in the running for the Vikings’ offensive coordinator’s job last season, but the team picked DeFilippo, who had been the Eagles’ quarterbacks coach. The Vikings did block Stefanski from talking to the New York Giants about becoming their offensive coordinator under former Minnesota OC Pat Shurmur.

The Vikings reportedly also are interested in former NFL head coaches Mike Mularkey and Dirk Koetter for the offensive coordinator position. Koetter reportedly has been offered the same job with the Atlanta Falcons.