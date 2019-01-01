Report: Stefanski to interview for Browns’ head coaching job

Kevin Stefanski isn’t just a candidate to become the Vikings’ offensive coordinator.

Stefanski, who took over as the Vikings’ interim coordinator for the final three games of the season after John DeFilippo was fired, will interview for the Cleveland Browns’ head coaching job on Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The #Browns are going to interview #Vikings interim OC Kevin Stefanski on Monday, source said. He’s also a candidate for the full-time Minnesota OC job… but his contract is up so he can also field other OC offers as they come in. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2019

Stefanski has been with the Vikings since Brad Childress hired him as an assistant in 2006. Pat Shurmur, who left as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator after last season to become the New York Giants’ coach, wanted to interview Stefanski to become his coordinator but the Vikings blocked that because Stefanski had a year left on his contract.

That contract is now up and while Stefanski could stay in Minnesota, assuming he’s promoted, he also is free to explore his options.