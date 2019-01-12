That’s pathetic: Boudreau calls Wild’s performance worst he’s seen since taking over

ST. PAUL — Saturday night marked the 208th regular-season game that Bruce Boudreau has been behind the Wild bench. He also has 10 playoff games on his resume in two-plus seasons. During this time, he has seen some putrid and inexplicably awful performances from his team. Blown leads against lesser opponents, no-shows when you would least expect it and furious rallies that fell short.

That’s what made Boudreau’s comment following a 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Xcel Energy Center so interesting. “That was the worst game that we’ve played since I’ve been here as coach,” Boudreau told reporters in a matter-of-fact tone that left no room for debate. “Effort, compete, I don’t know where it was.”

It was difficult to argue with Boudreau given just how awful the Wild had played. Top to bottom, this was a wretched performance from a team that was starting a four-game stretch filled with opponents against whom precious points would seem to be easily obtained.

“It’s disappointing,” said Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk, who got little support in giving up five goals on 37 shots. “I think everybody was very frustrated. At the same time, I think that’s very uncharacteristic of us. There’s no point at looking too far into the way that game went. It’s so not like us. You can be pissed off and frustrated, but there’s no point in digging too deep into that one.”

Dunbyk is wrong. Saturday’s dud was quintessential Wild. It also is the reason why first-year general manager Paul Fenton likely has little interest in keeping this roster together for much longer.

Minnesota entered Saturday having won four of five, including three of four on a recent road trip. That was followed by a 3-2 victory Thursday over Central Division-leading Winnipeg at the X. This run had put the Wild back into the final wild card spot in the Western Conference and with an excellent chance to move up from there.

The schedule-makers had given Minnesota a gift with Detroit being followed by Philadelphia, Los Angeles and Anaheim.

The Red Wings arrived in town only two points clear of last place in the NHL. The Flyers, who will play host to the Wild on Monday night, were a point behind the Red Wings and the Kings, who come to St. Paul on Tuesday, are the worst team in the league. The Ducks, who will be the Wild’s opponent Thursday at the X, were sitting at 46 points but are on a 10-game losing streak.

The Wild’s postgame locker room was filled with clichés about how no team can be taken lightly in the NHL, but Saturday presented this collection with a perfect opportunity to climb in the standings. Colorado lost in Montreal and Dallas lost to St. Louis, so a win would have put the Wild in the seventh spot in the Western Conference and one point behind the Stars for third place in the Central Division.

“When you are looking at all the teams and all the numbers and you are looking up at scoreboard and every team you want to lose is losing and you just throw a clinker in that, it’s very disappointing,” Boudreau said.

Disappointing likely isn’t the word Boudreau used when addressing his players. The Wild have perfected the art of letting everyone down just when it seems things are on the right track, and then doing just enough to save themselves when it appears all hope is lost. A terrible start to this season was followed by a strong stretch of play. That was followed by a 3-9-1 run that pushed the Wild out of the playoff race and then … well, you get the picture.

Wild players attempted to dismiss the fact they had no shots on goal in the third period against Winnipeg on Thursday — only the second time in franchise history that has happened — because they won the game. But it was impossible to dismiss the fact Minnesota had only two shots on goal in the second period Saturday — the Red Wings had 21 shots — and eight over the final 40 minutes.

“It’s brutal,” Wild winger Zach Parise said. “I think that’s something again, it’s got to be figured out. You’ve got to find a way to create some offense. They did a good job. In the (defensive) zone, they had five guys surrounding the puck and we had two. So, any puck that squirted free they got and they broke out clean. We just weren’t able to sustain any type of pressure any time there was a puck that stopped on the wall. They were coming out with it. They outnumbered us all over the ice.”

Nino Niederreiter’s eighth goal of the season 17 seconds into the second period on a power play, gave the Wild a 2-1 lead and the assumption was that would give them control of the game after falling behind only 24 seconds into the opening period. Somehow the Wild fell asleep, stopped skating and didn’t seem to really care as former Wild free-agent bust Thomas Vanek scored only 28 seconds later as Minnesota players stood around and watched in front of its own net.

The Red Wings had lost at Winnipeg on Friday, while the Wild only had an optional practice and should have been rested. Instead, Detroit looked like the team with fresh legs and the Wild looked tired and uninterested. Pick a Wild player and it’s likely he had a bad game. Charlie Coyle was a minus-3, Ryan Suter was a minus-3, Jared Spurgeon was a minus-2 and on and on it went.

“If your best players aren’t your best players, you’re not going to win a game,” Boudreau said. “It’s simple as that. When I look down and (fourth-line center Joel Eriksson Ek’s) line is the best line that we have out there then we’re in trouble.”

The Wild almost certainly will put forth a grand effort on Monday night in Philadelphia. It’s how they operate. As much as they seem to love to play up or down to the quality of their opponent, this team embraces creating a sense of urgency for itself by screwing up. It was apparent the Wild had accomplished that in the third period when Tyler Bertuzzi completed a hat trick by scoring Detroit’s fifth goal and a Red Wings fan hurled an octopus on the ice. That’s the norm for Wings fans at home, but what the heck, the Wild deserved this embarrassment.

this is our ice pic.twitter.com/7kZC1ZT5VM — Giles Ferrell (@gilesferrell) January 13, 2019

“The reason we’re in the spot we are is because we don’t play well against teams that are underneath us in the standings,” Boudreau said. “If we played them like we were playing Winnipeg (the Wild are 3-0 against the Jets this season) all the time, we’d be up closer to 60 points. I don’t know. We gave them an optional (skate on Friday). … That will stop.”

Boudreau can try anything he wants with this roster, but the reality is this team will continue to specialize in being impossible to figure out. The only thing you can count on is eventual disappointment. That’s one thing the Minnesota Wild have perfected.