Twins make it official: Nelson Cruz signs one-year contract

Nearly a week after the news broke, the Twins made the signing of designated hitter Nelson Cruz official on Wednesday.

The team announced in a press release that Cruz signed a one-year contract with a club option for 2020. Cruz reportedly will make $14 million this coming season. The club option is for $12 million with a $300,000 buyout.

The 38-year-old Cruz played in 144 games for the Seattle Mariners last season, hitting .256 (133-for-519) with 18 doubles, 37 home runs, 97 RBIs, 70 runs, 55 walks and a .342 on-base percentage. He has been named an American League All-Star six times in his career, including five times in the past six seasons.

Cruz has played 14 big-league seasons, spending time with Milwaukee, Texas, Baltimore and the Mariners. He has hit at least 37 home runs in each of the past five seasons and had at least 100 RBIs in three of his last five years. Cruz leads all of Major League Baseball with 203 home runs and ranks third with 522 RBIs since the start of the 2014 season.

Cruz also has the fourth most home runs among active players in Major League Baseball, trailing Albert Pujols (633), Miguel Cabrera (465) and Edwin Encarnacion (380).