Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings fans may still be in a bit of shock after failing to make the playoffs after coming into the season with such high expectations. We recap the failures with Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast. Doog and I chatted about what the Vikes need to do this offseason, who the hell the offensive coordinator’s gonna be, and who we like in the playoffs going forward.