Wolves not sure how long knee injury will sideline Covington

Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters on Friday that the team is expecting to be without forward Robert Covington for “a while” because of a bruised knee.

The Wolves (17-21), who will play host to Orlando on Friday night, are expected to get Jeff Teague back after the point guard missed nine games because of an ankle injury. Point guard Derrick Rose likely will miss a fourth consecutive game because of an ankle injury suffered last Friday against Atlanta.

Covington’s loss is a significant one for the Wolves. Obtained from Philadelphia in the Jimmy Butler trade, Covington is averaging 14.5 points and 5.7 rebounds in 22 games since the trade. Here’s the play on which he was injured.