Zulgad: Ryan Saunders’ first home game as Wolves’ coach is a breath of fresh air for fans

MINNEAPOLIS — The Timberwolves’ game-night staff had become so used to the boos that accompanied the introduction of Tom Thibodeau before games at Target Center that just as the coach’s name was announced the music would be turned up in an attempt to drowned out the catcalls.

That was no longer a concern on Friday night.

Five days after Thibodeau was fired following a win over the Lakers, Ryan Saunders coached his first game at Target Center and received exclusively positive feedback from the enthusiastic sellout crowd of 18,978 that showed up in large part to display their support for the son of the late Flip Saunders.

The Wolves, who won at Oklahoma City on Tuesday in Saunders debut as Minnesota’s interim coach, lost 119-115 to the Dallas Mavericks but this was a definite win for the people who run the Wolves’ business operation. Life after Thibodeau seemed to be a large breath of fresh air for everyone.

Saunders, 32, received a rousing ovation after a video montage of Tuesday’s win over the Thunder was shown on the scoreboard. A video of former Wolves great Kevin Garnett offering his support to his longtime buddy drew more cheers — Garnett has known Saunders since the latter was a kid — and it got even louder when Saunders’ name was announced following the player introductions.

“I saw a little bit of (the video) but, for the most part, I didn’t pay too much attention,” Saunders said. “But I did obviously hear the fans and it was much appreciated.”

Saunders then did something that we rarely saw from Thibodeau. He sat on the bench as the game began and stayed there for a while. When Saunders did stand up, he wasn’t bellowing at players or officials or looking as if he was going to pop a blood vessel.

It remains to be seen if Saunders can lead the Wolves (20-22) to the playoffs, or if he can stick as the team’s permanent coach, but he’s got a couple of things going for him. The first is that fans want him to succeed because his father, who had two stints coaching the Wolves before passing away in 2015 because of complications from cancer, was extremely popular in Minnesota.

The second is that Ryan Saunders isn’t anything like Thibodeau and right now that’s important. Thibodeau’s Grinch-like act wore on everyone, including players, other executives, support staff, broadcasters and fans. The Wolves ended their 13-year playoff drought last season, but Thibodeau’s style was so overbearing that everything seemed joyless.

That only got worse this season as Jimmy Butler made life hell for everyone until his trade demands were finally met, and Thibodeau seemed more than happy to allow Butler to run roughshod over the entire organization.

It was impossible to appreciate just how much Thibodeau had drained the energy from Target Center, until you realized how full of energy it was Friday night. The Wolves trailed by 11 points at halftime and were shooting only 36 percent at halftime, but rallied to take a one-point lead three times late in the fourth quarter with the crowd on its feet nearly the entire time.

Luka Doncic, Dallas’ spectacular 19-year-old rookie, made a three-pointer from 28 feet with 23.9 seconds to play in the fourth quarter to give Dallas the lead for good. That came after Wolves rookie Josh Okogie turned over the ball with a bad pass, and DeAndre Jordan got the steal that led to Doncic’s big shot.

Afterward Saunders was asked about the emotion in the building and the role that might have played in his team falling behind early. “We’re all professionals here,” he said. “We knew it was going to be a great crowd, which it was, so hopefully fans keep coming out with that (enthusiasm). It was a great environment, but we’d like to get off to a better start.”

A week earlier the Wolves had come back from a 19-point deficit in the first half for a 120-103 victory over Orlando at Target Center. The announced crowd for that game — and we put an emphasis on the word announced — was 14,355 and there was minimal excitement about the rally. A few fans let loose with “Fire Thibs” chants even as the Wolves were getting him a victory.

On Friday night, as Andrew Wiggins shot a second-quarter free throw, a fan bellowed, “We love you, Ryan.”

Saunders was expecting more than 100 family members, including his mom Debbie, and friends to be in attendance. The fan who yelled almost certainly wasn’t one of them. This paying customer just sounded happy that on this evening Target Center was a fun place to be and that the Grinch had left town.

It was hard not to agree with him.