Bruce Boudreau and the playoffs (ep.16)

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler February 1, 2017 4:35 pm

Matthew Coller chats with analytics baseball writer (and die hard Washington Capitals fan) Matt Kory to discuss Bruce Boudreau’s past in the postseason. As Minnesota Wild fans start to turn their focus toward the playoffs, should they be worried about Boudreau’s past? Also, what does it take to win the Cup? Is this the most complete team Boudreau has ever had? And, where do we stand in the progress of analytics in hockey versus how baseball stats grew in popularity.

