What’s next for Michael Floyd and the Vikings at receiver? (ep. 203)

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler June 16, 2017 8:14 pm

ESPN’s Ben Goessling along with 1500ESPN’s Matthew Coller and Judd Zulgad discuss Michael Floyd’s future with the Minnesota Vikings after a (now confirmed) report that Floyd violated terms of his house arrest by failing an alcohol test. Should the Vikings immediately be looking for a replacement? Could Floyd’s time in Minnesota be over before it started? Can the Vikings rely on Laquon Treadwell if Floyd can’t play? Plus, Mike Zimmer is evolving as a head coach and Randy Moss got emotional talking about his past with the Vikings.

 

The Purple Podcast is a weekly (sometimes 2x weekly) Minnesota Vikings discussion, hosted by ESPN.com beat writer Ben Goessling and 1500 ESPN personalites Matthew Coller and Judd Zulgad. On this podcast, you’ll find strong opinions, insider analysis and no stones unturned when it comes to the Purple.

