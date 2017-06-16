What’s next for Michael Floyd and the Vikings at receiver? (ep. 203)

ESPN’s Ben Goessling along with 1500ESPN’s Matthew Coller and Judd Zulgad discuss Michael Floyd’s future with the Minnesota Vikings after a (now confirmed) report that Floyd violated terms of his house arrest by failing an alcohol test. Should the Vikings immediately be looking for a replacement? Could Floyd’s time in Minnesota be over before it started? Can the Vikings rely on Laquon Treadwell if Floyd can’t play? Plus, Mike Zimmer is evolving as a head coach and Randy Moss got emotional talking about his past with the Vikings.