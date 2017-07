ESPN’s Ben Goessling and 1500ESPN’s Matthew Coller and Judd Zulgad discuss Mike Zimmer’s comments to Brian Murphy of the Pioneer Press. Does it sound like the Vikings’ coach is ready to change some of the things that didn’t work in 2016? How much more aggressive will the Vikings be on defense? How will he handle the locker room? And, it’s the end of Mankato. On to the new Eagan facility.