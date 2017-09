Matthew Coller and Judd Zulgad discuss an exciting two days of roster moves for the Minnesota Vikings. They released starting guard Alex Boone on Saturday, leaving Nick Easton to start at left guard. Why did the Vikings move on from Boone? How does the O-line shape up now? Who is Tramaine Brock? What led the Vikings to trade for him? And, what is Bucky Hodges’ role now that he’s made the squad?