Film breakdown: Analyzing the right side of the Vikings’ O-line (ep. 341)

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler July 25, 2018 10:00 am

Matthew Coller gets together with USA Football offensive line analyst Brandon Thorn to break down tape of Mike Remmers and Rashod Hill in Week 17 against the Bears. If this is the Vikings’ starting right side, will it work? Matthew and Brandon look at eight different plays in depth and what they say about each player.

Play 1 – Rashod Hill in pass protection – starts at 3:00 of the podcast

Play 2 – Mike Remmers run block – 6:45

Play 3 – Rashod Hill run block – 10:50

Play 4 – Mike Remmers pass block – 14:45

Play 5 – Rashod Hill – 19:00

Play 6 – Mike Remmers – 24:30

Play 7 – Rashod Hill – 28:15

Play 8 – Mike Remmers – 31:30

