Ranking every starting quarterback (ep 338)

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler July 13, 2018 4:24 pm

Matthew Coller and Pro Football Focus’s Eric Eager get together to talk quarterbacks. Eric breaks down Matthew’s 1-32 list based on the first, second and third group of QBs. How many of the mid-range QBs could be toward the top? Who are the hardest to predict? Who belongs at the bottom?

Here are the lists from Matthew Coller, Phil Mackey and Judd Zulgad…

MATTHEW COLLER’s NFL QB RANKINGS

1 – Tom Brady
2 – Aaron Rodgers
3 – Drew Brees
4 – Matt Ryan
5 – Andrew Luck
6 – Russell Wilson
7 – Ben Roethlisberger
8 – Carson Wentz
9 – Alex Smith
10 – Matthew Stafford
11 – Phillip Rivers
12 – Cam Newton
13 – Jared Goff
14 – Kirk Cousins
15 – Jimmy Garappolo
16 – Dak Prescott
17 – Patrick Mahomes
18 – Derek Carr
19 – DeShaun Watson
20 – Marcus Mariota
21 – Mitch Trubisky
22 – Sam Bradford
23 – Ryan Tannehill
24 – Case Keenum
25 – Tyrod Taylor
26 – Sam Darnold
27 – Eli Manning
28 – Andy Dalton
29 – Blake Bortles
30 – Joe Flacco
31 – Josh Allen
32 – Jameis Winston

PHIL MACKEY’s NFL QB RANKINGS

1. Aaron Rodgers

2. Tom Brady

3. Russell Wilson

4. Drew Brees

5. Ben Roethlisberger

6. Matt Ryan

7. Carson Wentz

8. Philip Rivers

9. Alex Smith

10. DeShaun Watson

11. Andrew Luck

12. Jared Goff

13. Matt Stafford

14. Kirk Cousins

15. Cam Newton

16. Jimmy Garroppolo

17. Nick Foles

18. Eli Manning

19. Case Keenum

20. Derek Carr

21. Dak Prescott

22. Andy Dalton

23. Tyrod Taylor

24. Ryan Tannehill

25. Josh McCown

26. Marcus Mariota

27. Sam Bradford

28. Joe Flacco

29. Pat Mahomes

30. Jameis Winston

31. Mitch Trubisky

32. Blake Bortles

33. A.J. McCarron

JUDD ZULGAD’s NFL QB RANKINGS

1 Tom Brady

2 Aaron Rodgers

3 Drew Brees                         

4 Ben Roethlisberger

5 Russell Wilson

6 Matthew Stafford

7 Matt Ryan

8 Philip Rivers

9 Carson Wentz

10 Jimmy Garapollo

11 DeShaun Watson

12 Dak Prescott

13 Kirk Cousins

14 Alex Smith

15 Jared Goff

16 Andrew Luck

17 Cam Newton

18 Derek Carr

19 Case Keenum

20 Marcus Mariota

21 Sam Bradford

22 Andy Dalton

23 Joe Flacco

24 Eli Manning

25 Jameis Winston

26 Patrick Mahomes

27 Blake Bortles

28 Tyrod Taylor

29 Josh McCown

30 Mitchell Trubisky

31 Ryan Tannehill

32 AJ McCarron

