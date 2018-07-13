Ranking every starting quarterback (ep 338)

Matthew Coller and Pro Football Focus’s Eric Eager get together to talk quarterbacks. Eric breaks down Matthew’s 1-32 list based on the first, second and third group of QBs. How many of the mid-range QBs could be toward the top? Who are the hardest to predict? Who belongs at the bottom?

Here are the lists from Matthew Coller, Phil Mackey and Judd Zulgad…

MATTHEW COLLER’s NFL QB RANKINGS

1 – Tom Brady

2 – Aaron Rodgers

3 – Drew Brees

4 – Matt Ryan

5 – Andrew Luck

6 – Russell Wilson

7 – Ben Roethlisberger

8 – Carson Wentz

9 – Alex Smith

10 – Matthew Stafford

11 – Phillip Rivers

12 – Cam Newton

13 – Jared Goff

14 – Kirk Cousins

15 – Jimmy Garappolo

16 – Dak Prescott

17 – Patrick Mahomes

18 – Derek Carr

19 – DeShaun Watson

20 – Marcus Mariota

21 – Mitch Trubisky

22 – Sam Bradford

23 – Ryan Tannehill

24 – Case Keenum

25 – Tyrod Taylor

26 – Sam Darnold

27 – Eli Manning

28 – Andy Dalton

29 – Blake Bortles

30 – Joe Flacco

31 – Josh Allen

32 – Jameis Winston

PHIL MACKEY’s NFL QB RANKINGS

1. Aaron Rodgers 2. Tom Brady 3. Russell Wilson 4. Drew Brees 5. Ben Roethlisberger 6. Matt Ryan 7. Carson Wentz 8. Philip Rivers 9. Alex Smith 10. DeShaun Watson 11. Andrew Luck 12. Jared Goff 13. Matt Stafford 14. Kirk Cousins 15. Cam Newton 16. Jimmy Garroppolo 17. Nick Foles 18. Eli Manning 19. Case Keenum 20. Derek Carr 21. Dak Prescott 22. Andy Dalton 23. Tyrod Taylor 24. Ryan Tannehill 25. Josh McCown 26. Marcus Mariota 27. Sam Bradford 28. Joe Flacco 29. Pat Mahomes 30. Jameis Winston 31. Mitch Trubisky 32. Blake Bortles 33. A.J. McCarron

JUDD ZULGAD’s NFL QB RANKINGS

1 Tom Brady

2 Aaron Rodgers

3 Drew Brees

4 Ben Roethlisberger

5 Russell Wilson

6 Matthew Stafford

7 Matt Ryan

8 Philip Rivers

9 Carson Wentz

10 Jimmy Garapollo

11 DeShaun Watson

12 Dak Prescott

13 Kirk Cousins

14 Alex Smith

15 Jared Goff

16 Andrew Luck

17 Cam Newton

18 Derek Carr

19 Case Keenum

20 Marcus Mariota

21 Sam Bradford

22 Andy Dalton

23 Joe Flacco

24 Eli Manning

25 Jameis Winston

26 Patrick Mahomes

27 Blake Bortles

28 Tyrod Taylor

29 Josh McCown

30 Mitchell Trubisky

31 Ryan Tannehill

32 AJ McCarron