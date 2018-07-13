Ranking every starting quarterback (ep 338)

Matthew Coller and Pro Football Focus’s Eric Eager get together to talk quarterbacks. Eric breaks down Matthew’s 1-32 list based on the first, second and third group of QBs. How many of the mid-range QBs could be toward the top? Who are the hardest to predict? Who belongs at the bottom?
Here are the lists from Matthew Coller, Phil Mackey and Judd Zulgad…
1. Aaron Rodgers
2. Tom Brady
3. Russell Wilson
4. Drew Brees
5. Ben Roethlisberger
6. Matt Ryan
7. Carson Wentz
8. Philip Rivers
9. Alex Smith
10. DeShaun Watson
11. Andrew Luck
12. Jared Goff
13. Matt Stafford
14. Kirk Cousins
15. Cam Newton
16. Jimmy Garroppolo
17. Nick Foles
18. Eli Manning
19. Case Keenum
20. Derek Carr
21. Dak Prescott
22. Andy Dalton
23. Tyrod Taylor
24. Ryan Tannehill
25. Josh McCown
26. Marcus Mariota
27. Sam Bradford
28. Joe Flacco
29. Pat Mahomes
30. Jameis Winston
31. Mitch Trubisky
32. Blake Bortles
33. A.J. McCarron
1 Tom Brady
2 Aaron Rodgers
3 Drew Brees
4 Ben Roethlisberger
5 Russell Wilson
6 Matthew Stafford
7 Matt Ryan
8 Philip Rivers
9 Carson Wentz
10 Jimmy Garapollo
11 DeShaun Watson
12 Dak Prescott
13 Kirk Cousins
14 Alex Smith
15 Jared Goff
16 Andrew Luck
17 Cam Newton
18 Derek Carr
19 Case Keenum
20 Marcus Mariota
21 Sam Bradford
22 Andy Dalton
23 Joe Flacco
24 Eli Manning
25 Jameis Winston
26 Patrick Mahomes
27 Blake Bortles
28 Tyrod Taylor
29 Josh McCown
30 Mitchell Trubisky
31 Ryan Tannehill
32 AJ McCarron