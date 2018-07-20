The top 10 most interesting players in Vikings training camp (ep. 341)

LISTEN NOW

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler July 20, 2018 7:33 pm

Matthew Coller and ESPN’s Courtney Cronin get together to form their lists of the 10 most interesting players heading into training camp. Is the Vikings’ first-round pick as compelling as the players they passed on? Where does Kirk Cousins rank? How about the offensive line? Will there be a D-line rotation that allows other defensive linemen to get chances?

Courtney’s list

10) WR, Brandon Zylstra

9) CB, Mike Hughes

8) DT, Sheldon Richardson

7) WR, Laquon Treadwell

6) CB, Holton Hill

5) RB, Dalvin Cook

4) DE, Everson Griffen

3) LB, Anthony Barr

2) QB, Kirk Cousins

1) RG, Mike Remmers

Matthew’s list

10) CB. Mike Hughes

9) OT, Brian O’Neill

8) RB, Dalvin Cook

7) RB(s) Roc Thomas/Mike Boone

6) WR, Kendall Wright

5) K, Daniel Carlson

4) DE, Tashawn Bower

3) RT, Rashod Hill

2) CB, Holton Hill

1) QB, Kirk Cousins

