Matthew Coller and former NFL quarterback Sage Rosenfels grind the tape together, breaking down Stefon Diggs’ 75-yard touchdown. Sage recognizes the play right away and explains why it worked, how protection played a key role, a subtle part of Diggs’ route that led to separation. Plus we talk Journeyman Quarterback of the Week and QB-center relationships.

Here is the play Matthew and Sage broke down: