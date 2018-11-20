Judd’s Hockey Show: Debut Episode

Welcome to the debut episode of Judd’s Hockey Show! Each week, Judd Zulgad, Lindsey Brown and Declan Goff get together to talk Wild, NHL and whatever comes to mind. Below is a little background on Judd’s co-hosts.

Lindsey Brown is a former collegiate goaltender for Saint Anselm College and THE Ohio State University. If she’s not ripping opposing goaltenders you can find her at the golf course, listening to some SICK DROPS (she’s loves EDM), or at a McDonald’s drive thru ordering her 4th Large Diet Coke of the day. Declan Goff sharpened his healthy scratch status at St. Cloud State University, where he covered the men’s hockey team. He also writes for Minnesota Hockey Magazine.