Should the Wild be in on the trade talks for the Maple Leafs’ William Nylander? Lou Nanne tells us what he thinks it would take to get Nylander and why he would stay away from making that type of trade. Louie also breaks down the latest head coaching firings in the NHL, including Mike Yeo’s dismissal from the Blues, and questions whether Ken Hitchcock was the right choice for the Edmonton Oilers.