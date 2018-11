The Vikings’ disappointing performance in Chicago on Sunday night left Matthew Coller and Judd Zulgad wondering if Minnesota is going to be a playoff team. Coller and Zulgad also discussed another subpar big-game performance from the $84 million quarterback, Kirk Cousins, and placed plenty of blame on Vikings GM Rick Spielman for failing to address the offensive line last offseason. Also, what was up with the “game plan” designed to stop Khalil Mack.