Matthew Coller and former NFL quarterback Sage Rosenfels dive deep into the Bears’ quarterback, who has been a rising star this year with a revamped offense. But can the Vikings defense handle Trubisky by blitzing him? Also how have the team’s new coach and weapons helped his rise? Plus are we seeing proof that Anthony Barr shouldn’t be re-signed or franchise tagged next year and welcoming a new journeyman QB to the club.