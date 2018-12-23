The heat is on (ep. 422)

LISTEN NOW

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets December 23, 2018 7:38 pm

The Vikings rebounded from a putrid beginning Sunday in Detroit to beat the Lions and move a step closer to clinching a playoff berth. But a spot in the postseason still isn’t guaranteed and the pressure will be on the Vikings and their $84 million man, Kirk Cousins, next Sunday against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium. How will Cousins handle the spotlight? Matthew Coller, Courtney Cronin and Judd Zulgad discuss that subject along with other storylines from Sunday’s game on this episode of the Purple Podcast.

