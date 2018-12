The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings had everything go right for them Sunday, and then their game with the Naughty New England Patriots started. The Vikes fell in Foxboro 24-10 despite getting all the help in the other games. We try and pickup the pieces of the now 6-5-1 Purple.

All that and more “Super Bowl, Homeboy” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

