Episode 7 of the Puck Dynasty Podcast with Declan Goff, Drew Cove and Nate Wells.

The guys breakdown the Gophers’ Mariucci Classic championship; if Eric Schierhorn has turned things around and Brent Gates Junior’s phenomenal season.

For the second half of the show, the guys talk about the awkward scheduling of Minnesota’s season and a breakdown of the Pairwise on USCHO.com.