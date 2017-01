Episode 11 of the Puck Dynasty Podcast with Declan Goff and Nate Wells.

Declan and Nate are joined by Chris Dilks of SB Nation, who’s watched a ton of St. Cloud State hockey this season. The guys also breakdown the recent announcement that the North Star Cup will be coming to an end after this season. Jack Hittinger of the Bemidji Pioneer and Bruce Ciskie – UMD PxP announcer – join the show to give Gopher fans a preview of what to expect this weekend.