The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are essentially in the role of spoiler now, despite the 5-0 start. As disappointing as the season has been, getting a W at Lambeau and sweeping the series with the Packers would be a nice Christmas present for Vikings fans. We’re back at Blue Door Pub with my buddy Uncle Nick as we run through unlikely playoff scenarios, Sam Bradford’s shot at history, Pro Bowlers, the future Vikes offensive coordinator, and the actual likelihood of Larry Fitzgerald coming home to Minnesota.
All that and more “Pro Bowl Alternate TJ Clemmings” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!
An Andy Carlson Joint
