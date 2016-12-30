The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings have nothing to play for Sunday versus the Chicago Bears, a few statistical milestones aside, but that doesn’t halt our non-sense here at Purple FTW! (nothing every does) as we roll through Episode Tree Fiddy. We talk about why it would be smart to sit Sam Bradford, why the TJ Clemmings experiment needs to end, and take an early look at how the Vikings can rebuild the much maligned offensive line through free agency at the draft before revealing our DREAM 2017 O-Line.
All that and more “Whitworth or Bust” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!
An Andy Carlson Joint
