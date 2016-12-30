LISTEN NOW
Purple FTW! Podcast: Episode Tree Fiddy & Andy Fixes the Vikings O-Line (ep. 350)

By Andy Carlson December 30, 2016 7:00 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings have nothing to play for Sunday versus the Chicago Bears, a few statistical milestones aside, but that doesn’t halt our non-sense here at Purple FTW! (nothing every does) as we roll through Episode Tree Fiddy. We talk about why it would be smart to sit Sam Bradford, why the TJ Clemmings experiment needs to end, and take an early look at how the Vikings can rebuild the much maligned offensive line through free agency at the draft before revealing our DREAM 2017 O-Line.

All that and more “Whitworth or Bust” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

An Andy Carlson Joint

Listen to the Episode Below!

[Download the Podcast!]

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

Topics:
