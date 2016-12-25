LISTEN NOW
Sunday Morning SportsTalk
LIVE ON 1500

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Last Stand with Ian Kenyon of Bleacher Report (ep. 347)

Purple FTW! Podcast: I’M TIRED OF THESE MINNESOTA VIKES ON THIS MINNESOTA PLANE (ep. 348)

By Andy Carlson December 25, 2016 7:00 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings got stuck on the runway Friday night landing at historic Appleton International Airport. They were also stuck in neutral Friday afternoon at Lambeau Field as they let the Green Bay Packers stomp all over them on Christmas Eve. The Purple are officially eliminated from playoff contention. Not exactly the holiday gift Vikings fans dreamed of, but grab some egg nog and a cookie or two and join us by the fire as we recap.

All that and more “Have Yourself a Merry Little Vikemas” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

An Andy Carlson Joint

SWAG! Order The GREATEST T-SHIRT OF ALL-TIME

Listen to the Episode Below!

[Download the Podcast!]

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

Purple FTW Logo - 1500 x 1000 (Blue Door)

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Aaron Rodgers Adrian Peterson Andy Carlson Green Bay Packers Harrison Smith Jordy Nelson Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Pat Shurmur Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Rick Spielman Sam Bradford Stefon Diggs Vikings Vikings Vikings Territory Xavier Rhodes
Leave A Comment



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Last Stand with Ian Kenyon of Bleacher Report (ep. 347)