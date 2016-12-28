LISTEN NOW
By Andy Carlson December 28, 2016 7:05 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are out of the playoff race, the siding is falling off the stadium, planes are skidding off of runways, and the head coach has one eye. Pretty standard with how the 2016 season has gone. We welcomed Eric Eager of Pro Football Focus into the Blue Door Pub Studios to help us limp to the finish line of this Vikings campaign. Eric and I chatted Pro Bowl, the Packers massacre, how the offensive line can be improved (fixed?), the rise of Adam Jerome Thielen, and a whole lot more.

All that and more “I was told there would be no math” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

