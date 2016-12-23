LISTEN NOW
Minnesota Home Talk
LIVE ON 1500

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Does It Smell Like Updog In Here? (ep. 346)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Last Stand with Ian Kenyon of Bleacher Report (ep. 347)

By Andy Carlson December 23, 2016 7:00 am

Christmas Eve is the Little Big Horn for the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings as they clash with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. For some insight on the enemy, we enlisted Ian Kenyon (Bleacher Report) to talk about the suddenly resurgent Pack, how Aaron Rodgers is magically healthy, and if Cordarrelle could be used like Ty Montgomery (probably too late, but still love the idea). Later on we debut our annual Christmas/Holiday song. Apologies for the lump of coal in your ear canal.

All that and more “Silent Night is Ruined!” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

An Andy Carlson Joint

SWAG! Order The GREATEST T-SHIRT OF ALL-TIME

Listen to the Episode Below!

[Download the Podcast!]

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

Purple FTW Logo - 1500 x 1000 (Blue Door)

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Aaron Rodgers Adrian Peterson Andy Carlson Bleacher Report Green Bay Packers Harrison Smith Ian Kenyon Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Pat Shurmur Podcast podcast PodcastOne pro bowl Purple FTW! Podcast Rick Spielman Sam Bradford Teddy Bridgewater Vikings Vikings Vikings Territory
Leave A Comment



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Does It Smell Like Updog In Here? (ep. 346)