Christmas Eve is the Little Big Horn for the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings as they clash with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. For some insight on the enemy, we enlisted Ian Kenyon (Bleacher Report) to talk about the suddenly resurgent Pack, how Aaron Rodgers is magically healthy, and if Cordarrelle could be used like Ty Montgomery (probably too late, but still love the idea). Later on we debut our annual Christmas/Holiday song. Apologies for the lump of coal in your ear canal.

All that and more “Silent Night is Ruined!” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

An Andy Carlson Joint

