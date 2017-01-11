‘Nuff Said. The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are already looking towards the offseason, and while there are many decisions to be made before the draft (Adrian Peterson, Brandon Fusco, Andrew Whitworth, etc), they are not as fun as mocking where former unpaid interns will go in April’s NFL Draft. Our man Luke Inman (Cold Omaha/eDraft) joins us at Blue Door University to go over his first Vikings Mock Draft of draft season and also critique my own hack attempt at a mock. Plus some SUPER sleepers.
All that and more “Slick Rick” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!
