LISTEN NOW
Mike and Mike
LIVE ON 1500

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Sub-Zero Wins with Andrea Hangst (ep. 352)

Purple FTW! Podcast: 7-Round Vikings Mock Draft with Luke Inman (ep. 353)

By Andy Carlson January 11, 2017 7:00 am

‘Nuff Said. The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are already looking towards the offseason, and while there are many decisions to be made before the draft (Adrian Peterson, Brandon Fusco, Andrew Whitworth, etc), they are not as fun as mocking where former unpaid interns will go in April’s NFL Draft. Our man Luke Inman (Cold Omaha/eDraft) joins us at Blue Door University to go over his first Vikings Mock Draft of draft season and also critique my own hack attempt at a mock. Plus some SUPER sleepers.

All that and more “Slick Rick” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

An Andy Carlson Joint

SWAG! Order The GREATEST T-SHIRT OF ALL-TIME

Listen to the Episode Below!

[Download the Podcast!]

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

Purple FTW Logo - 1500 x 1000 (Blue Door)

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Andy Carlson Budda Baker Chad Wheeler Conor McDermott Dalvin Tomlinson Dendall Beckwith Desmond King Dion Dawkins Duke Riley Eddie Vanderdoes Elijah Hood Ethan Pocic Jamaal Williams James Conner Julie'n Davenport MInnesota Vikings Mock Draft NFL Draft Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Rick Spielman Vikings Vikings Vikings Territory
Leave A Comment



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Sub-Zero Wins with Andrea Hangst (ep. 352)