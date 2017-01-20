The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings might be out of the playoffs, but that just gives the team/fans a jump start on off-season news right? RIGHT? *Heave Cries* Purple FTW! is back in action with some Purple talkers and praying to the football gods that the Atlanta Falcons (Dirty Bird and all) can somehow end this insufferable Green Bay Packers run.

Today’s Talkers Include:

• We’re Gonna Know About Adrian Soon

• Teddy Bridgewater & Anthony Barr’s 5th Year Options

• Linval Joseph Named to the Pro Bowl

• Xavier Rhodes Long-Term Contract

• Clancy Barone is the New Tight Ends Coach

• Kennedy Polamalu is the New Running Backs Coach

• We Could Still Lose George Paton to San Francisco

• Players to Watch in the Shrine Game

All that and more “2017 Memes Are Weird” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

An Andy Carlson Joint

