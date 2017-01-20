LISTEN NOW
Purple FTW! Podcast: Contracts and New Coaches and Shrine Games, Oh My! (ep. 354)

By Andy Carlson January 20, 2017 7:20 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings might be out of the playoffs, but that just gives the team/fans a jump start on off-season news right? RIGHT? *Heave Cries* Purple FTW! is back in action with some Purple talkers and praying to the football gods that the Atlanta Falcons (Dirty Bird and all) can somehow end this insufferable Green Bay Packers run.

Today’s Talkers Include:
• We’re Gonna Know About Adrian Soon
• Teddy Bridgewater & Anthony Barr’s 5th Year Options
• Linval Joseph Named to the Pro Bowl
• Xavier Rhodes Long-Term Contract
• Clancy Barone is the New Tight Ends Coach
• Kennedy Polamalu is the New Running Backs Coach
• We Could Still Lose George Paton to San Francisco
• Players to Watch in the Shrine Game

All that and more “2017 Memes Are Weird” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

An Andy Carlson Joint

Listen to the Episode Below!

[Download the Podcast!]

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

Topics:
