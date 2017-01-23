It’s pure schadenfreude of Vikings fans to take pleasure in the Green Bay Packers being boatraced by the Atlanta Falcons 44-21 in the NFC Championship Game. AH WELL. To me, it was easily the 2nd best game of the season (Week 2’s win over the Packers being the number one) and even though the ’98 Falcons DID best the 15-1 Vikes and ruin my childhood, I hold no malice against the Dirty Birds. Mostly because the Purple beat themselves and Denny was too conservative in regulation. We GAVE the game away.

Plus the Falcons have been through a lot. The drama with Michael Vick, gutless Bobby Petrino saying deuces in the middle of a season (they had a helluva defensive coordinator though I hear), and also competing for fans in a hockey town. Because when you think Atlanta, you automatically think of the Thrashers. And Pepsi.

But I digress. It was simply wonderful to see Rodgers and company fold. Plus knowing they won’t make any concerted moves in the offseason to improve the roster also makes me happy. It was disheartening the way the 2016 season collapsed, but the bright side is I think the Lions played over their skis this season, the Packers have Rodgers but not much else (plus general manager Ted Thompson won’t lift a finger to improve the roster in the offseason), and the Bears are still a few years away from relevance. If the Vikings can make some splash moves this offseason (cutting Adrian Peterson and throwing all of that cap space at high-end offensive line free agents would count as a splash) and actually draft players that can come in and contribute without being babysat, the prospects of Minnesota returning to the top of the NFC North are promising.

Today’s Talkers Include:

• How the North can be won in 2017

• Why shifting Kevin Stefanski to quarterbacks coach concerns me

• My current ranking of offensive line free agent priority

• Thoughts on the Senior Bowl

• Paul Krause doesn’t get enough love

• George Edward’s squad won the Shrine Bowl

• I’m actually excited to watch the Pro Bowl this year

• I go over a few Super Bowl bets that I like (NFL Betting Odds)

• Super Bowl story lines that intrigue me

PLUS, since this is basically a numerology podcast masquerading as a football show, the Atlanta Falcons started 5-0 and ended 8-8 in 2015. The 2016 Vikings started 6-0 and ended 8-8. Coincidence? Probably. But let’s try and keep the trend rolling.

All that and more “That was a Top-10 Vikings game of all-time” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Also stay tuned to the end of the show when I break down an exclusive preview of the new project launching Monday after the Super Bowl!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

