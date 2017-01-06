The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are at home watching the playoffs like the rest of us, but we’re still here (freezing our butts off) pontificating about how the Purple can reload for 2017. We open the show with a few loose thoughts: Why the Sam Bradford trade was the right move, the REAL reason the Vikings running game was so anemic this year, and why you should keep a close eye on what happens with assistant general manager George Paton.

Later in the show, Andrea Hangst (Sports on Earth, The Comeback) swings by to expand on Adrian Peterson’s future, the upcoming quarterback issue the Vikings may face, her thoughts on free agent targets Andrew Whitworth & Kevin Zeitler, and what Mike Zimmer needs to work on to become an upper echelon NFL head coach.

All that and more “We Shouldn’t Have Fired Jeff Davidson I Guess” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

An Andy Carlson Joint

SWAG! Order The GREATEST T-SHIRT OF ALL-TIME

Listen to the Episode Below!

[Download the Podcast!]

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN