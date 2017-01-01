The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings finished out the lost 2016 season with an impressive showing Sunday at Historic US Bank Stadium defeating the Chicago Bears 38-10. The exhibition game mercifully puts an end to a roller coaster season that is right up there with 2010 in terms of drama and randomness. We recap the game and take a quick look as some offseason business.

• Adam Thielen Does Not Get 1000

• Sam Bradford Gets It

• #FreeRashodHill

• Pay Xavier Rhodes His Money

• Some Mad Kyle Rudolph Props

• I Still Believe in Jerick McKinnon

• Trae Waynes Has More Ups and Downs Than

• The Curious Case of Laquon Treadwell

• Vikings Assistants to Keep/Not Keep

• Chad Greenway and Adrian Peterson Done in Purple

All that and more “I Told Y’all About Rashod Hill” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

