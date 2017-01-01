LISTEN NOW
Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Bears Recap – Not a Banner Year (ep. 351)

By Andy Carlson January 1, 2017 6:15 pm

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings finished out the lost 2016 season with an impressive showing Sunday at Historic US Bank Stadium defeating the Chicago Bears 38-10. The exhibition game mercifully puts an end to a roller coaster season that is right up there with 2010 in terms of drama and randomness. We recap the game and take a quick look as some offseason business.

Today’s “Smile Because It Happened” Talkers Include:
• Adam Thielen Does Not Get 1000
• Sam Bradford Gets It
• #FreeRashodHill
• Pay Xavier Rhodes His Money
• Some Mad Kyle Rudolph Props
• I Still Believe in Jerick McKinnon
• Trae Waynes Has More Ups and Downs Than
• The Curious Case of Laquon Treadwell
• Vikings Assistants to Keep/Not Keep
• Chad Greenway and Adrian Peterson Done in Purple

All that and more “I Told Y’all About Rashod Hill” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

An Andy Carlson Joint

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

