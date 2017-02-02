LISTEN NOW
Purple FTW! Vikings Offseason Notes & Super Bowl Scuttlebutt (ep. 357)

By Andy Carlson February 2, 2017 5:05 pm

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings obviously aren’t playing for the Lombardi on Sunday, but there is no offseason in the NFL. We talk about this year’s version of the Big Game and the Purple as they gear up trying to be a participant in the 2018 version right here in the great state of Minnesota.

Today’s Talkers Include
Tackles That Could Be On the Trade Block
• At Least the Vikings Took the Pro Bowl Seriously
• Coach Stew is Gone
• Senior Bowl Standouts
Vikings Rookies Did Not Play Many Snaps This Season
Super Bowl Prop Bets I Like
• Who I Got in the Big Game
• Setting Up the Perfect Super Bowl Party
• Am I Looking Forward to a Minneapolis Super Bowl?

Also Subscribe to BULL with Andy Carlson, my new daily podcast launching Monday after the Super Bowl! More info at on the BULL website.

All that and more “Everson Was Robbed of the Pro Bowl MVP” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

