The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings obviously aren’t playing for the Lombardi on Sunday, but there is no offseason in the NFL. We talk about this year’s version of the Big Game and the Purple as they gear up trying to be a participant in the 2018 version right here in the great state of Minnesota.

• Tackles That Could Be On the Trade Block

• At Least the Vikings Took the Pro Bowl Seriously

• Coach Stew is Gone

• Senior Bowl Standouts

• Vikings Rookies Did Not Play Many Snaps This Season

• Super Bowl Prop Bets I Like

• Who I Got in the Big Game

• Setting Up the Perfect Super Bowl Party

• Am I Looking Forward to a Minneapolis Super Bowl?

