Xavier Rhodes is the next Minnesota Viking to be paid. He’s also going to be among the highest paid cornerbacks in the league (if not the highest) and rightfully so. Today on the show, Andy explores what XR and his camp should do to maximize their leverage with the Vikings and if general manager Rick Spielman should capitulate or balk.

Other Talkers Today Include:

• Todd McShay’s Mock Draft

• Vikings Preseason Schedule Is Out

• Adrian Peterson Visited Saints, No Deal

• Prospect Profile: Caleb Brantley

All that and more “WILL THE DRAFT PLEASE JUST GET HERE” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A CDM Joint

Listen to the Episode Below!

[Download the Podcast!]

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN